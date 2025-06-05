'Received Unconditional Solidarity In India's Fight Against Terrorism': Tharoor

Washington: In an exclusive interview with PTI, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading a multi-party delegation of parliamentarians as part of India's global diplomatic outreach after Operation Sindoor.

As you are wrapping up your visit what have been the high points and challenges if any?

Challenges were fortunately very few. Except the one in Colombia which expressed condolences to victims in Pakistan after our strikes. We took that up and the statement was withdrawn. Otherwise, there has been tremendous receptivity to our message.

Whenever there were any questions, they were willing to listen to our view. By and large, we seem to have received in all five countries, including the US, unconditional solidarity in our fight against terrorism and complete understanding of why Operation Sindoor was necessary.

You have been the centre of attention throughout. Your own party has criticised you on certain comments. What message would you want to send to them?

When one is doing the nation's service, one doesn't need to worry too much. My friend Salman Khursheed has asked the question 'Is it so difficult to be a patriot in the country these days?' I think anybody who considers working in the national interest is anti-party activity really needs to question themselves rather than us.

I feel at this time, we are focused on the mission here. We don't need to spend too much time worrying about what is said and not said in the heat of the moments. When time comes we will deal with that.

Social media has been abuzz with speculation on what Tharoor would do next. Will he continue to be with Congress, join BJP or is there anything else?

I am an elected member of parliament. I have four years left, I don't think why that question should even arise?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has just said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scared with just one phone call by President Trump. Your message here is in complete contrast to that. How does one take it?

In a democracy this is normal. Parties will contend, criticism will be there, demands will be made, points of view will erupt. We are not here on a party political mission. We are here as representatives of a united India.

We have got three religions, five political parties and seven states in the delegation. It is an incredible cross-section reflective of India's diversity. To mind my mind, our focus has to be on that unified message ... because ... when it comes to national interest, the nation is united.

Your delegation hasn't clearly addressed the question of why US President Donal Trump has been repeatedly saying he ensured the war between India and Pakistan was stopped?

I am not necessarily having to address this issue because I am not here to stir up any sort of complication in our relationship with the White House. We have enormous respect for the American presidency and the American president. We don't know exactly what his folks said to Pakistan.

We didn't need persuading by anybody because our signal from day one was, 'You hit us, we will hit back'. We said that on the first day, we said it on the last day. We are clear, there was no need to ask us to stop because we were going to stop as soon as Pakistan did.

Of course, they may have talked to Pakistan, but that is between them and Pakistan.

You are going back, what is the feedback that you will give to the country from here.

I thought we will have a much more complex feedback than what we are getting. Big themes that have emerged first is that there is a great deal of comprehension, great deal of solidarity.

In every country, there has been larger interest in strengthening ties with India" larger interest in Indian investment and technology. ... ... ... Everywhere we are going, we are getting terrific responses, we saw positive messaging.

You have been asked questions about why the operation was named 'Sindoor'. What has been your response?

I understand some people thought there was some amount of patriarchy in this name. There is no patriarchy involved here. This is a matter of pride and honour to a woman. I have met many women who thought this was a superb name.