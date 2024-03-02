Rebel YSRC MLA Vasantha Joins Telugu Desam

Vijayawada: YSRC rebel MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad of Mylavaram constituency joined the Telugu Desam Party in presence of TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday.

Naidu warmly welcomed Krishna Prasad into the party by draping him with the party scarf.

Addressing media later, he emphasised on the importance of prosperity and development. He maintained that only Chandrababu Naidu possesses the vision and capability to meet these goals and take the state forward.

"We need to attract industries and create job opportunities for youth. The TD chief will play a key role in achieving these objectives," the rebel MLA declared. He highlighted his efforts towards development of his Mylavaram constituency over the past four and half years. Yet, he did not get the priority he should have in YSRC, he maintained.

Krishna Prasad said despite his repeated requests to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for funds, so that he could implement various development projects in his constituency, his pleas went unheard.

He went on to slam Jagan Mohan Reddy for changing his stand on developing Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Besides Krishna Prasad, one MPP, two vice MPPs, 12 sarpanches, six MPTC members, seven society presidents, two mandal party presidents, and four councillors from Mylavaram constituency also joined the TD.