Rebel TMC MLA in Second Thought to Launch New Party

Berhampore: Rebel Trinamul Congress MLA Humayun Kabir of Bharatpur in Murshidabad of West Bengal, who recently announced the launch of a new political outfit, has started giving a second thought to his plan.

He said, "I earlier declared I will launch my new political party at a mega rally on December 22 at Berhampore. But I can wait till December 21 for an outcome."

The TMC MLA added, "In the past, I gave a deadline till August 15 for a dialogue with our party leadership to sort out my problems in my constituency. They summoned me on August 11. The meeting was fruitful. Now wait and see."

According to TMC sources, Mr Kabir fears of facing a strong action from the party if he launches his outfit and in that case, it may jeopardize his political career ahead of the Assembly Election.

The thought gripped the TMC MLA after the Calcutta High Court recently disqualified Krishnanagar North MLA Mukul Roy under the anti-defection law for switching to chief minister Mamata Banerjee's party from BJP four years ago.

TMC spokesman Debangshu Bhattacharya said, "Before every Assembly poll, such elements tried to blackmail our party. In 2021, Suvendu Adhikari did it but failed. This time, another is doing the same. But our party is not worried about it. No one can destroy our party's growth."