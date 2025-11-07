Rebel TMC MLA Humayun Kabir To Form New Political Party

Berhampore: Rebel Bharatpur Trinamul congress MLA Humayun Kabir announced that he will form a new political party by December 20 and will fight along with Left congress ISF combined alliance in coming assembly election 2026.While speaking to the media persons on Thursday evening he disclosed his next plan and said " enough is enough, I am tired about TMC leadership tall and blank promises since 2023 and I will leave Trinamul congress and will form a new political party by December 20 and I will be chairman of this new political party and will fight along with Left forces, congress, ISF combined alliance and will field candidates in minority oriented districts like Murshidabad, Malda,North and South Dinajpur and North and South 24 Parganas districts and will down TmC into half margins,particularly in Murshidabad and they will aware " how many paddy in how many rice and Power of Humayun Kabir. However TMC leadership yet to take decesion about his controversial undaunted speech,! However it is time will say whether Humayun Kabir, will make in roads and can tarnish TMC fort at all or not at all!