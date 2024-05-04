Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Friday arrested VBJ Capstone Builders Pvt Ltd owners Kandula Venkata Prasad Gupta and his wife Anuradha for cheating a customer in a real estate deal.

The police were acting on a complaint from Mopidevi Mahalakshmi of Lakeview Residency, Sainikpuri, alleging that VBJ Capstone Builders sold a plot at a lower price at Laxmi Nagar Colony Welfare Society in Kapra village but gave her fabricated ownership papers.

The accused collected Rs.12.35 crore from the victim since 2019. During investigation, police found that the couple had collected money from more than 15 victims.