Ready to Resolve Issue With Ladakh Groups through Dialogue: Government

SRINAGAR: The Centre on Monday expressed its willingness to engage in constructive and outcome-focussed discussions with Ladakh groups to resolve issues amicably .

Following the Leh Apex Body's (LAB) decision to withdraw from scheduled talks in the Union capital, the government issued a statement affirming its openness to dialogue with it and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDL) at any time, through the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh or other platforms.

A statement issued in New Delhi said, "The Government has always been open for dialogues on Ladakh matters with Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) at any time. We would continue to welcome the discussion with ABL and KDA through the HPC on Ladakh or any such platform."

The statement added, "The dialogue mechanism established with Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) through the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh has yielded good results till date in the form of increased reservations to the Scheduled Tribes of Ladakh, providing women reservation in LAHDCs (Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils-Leh and Kargil) and protection to local languages. The process of recruitment for 1,800 posts in government has already commenced in UT of Ladakh.

We are confident that continuous dialogue would yield the desired results in near future".