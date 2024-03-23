Top
Home » Nation

Ready To Contest Against Shivraj Chouhan Says Digivijay Singh

Nation
DC Correspondent
23 March 2024 10:30 AM GMT
Hitting Back At MP CM Mohan Yadav's Statement That Congress Is Not Getting Candidates To Contest Elections, Digvijay Singh Says I Am Ready To Contest Again Shivraj Chouhan
Ready To Contest Against Shivraj Chouhan Says Digivijay Singh
x
Congress Leader Digvijay Singh File Photo

Political tempers are running high in the run up to general elections 2024. Leaders of major parties are indulging in verbal attacks and grandstanding. Recent entrant to this war of words is senior congress leader Digvijay Singh.

There is speculation that former CM and senior Congress leader can be fielded by Congress from his home turf Rajgarh. Taking a swipe at Congress, CM Mohan Yadav had stated that Congress is not getting candidates to contest elections under its banner and therefore Digvijay Singh who was supposed to contest on Bhopal seat had to contest from Rajgarh seat.

Mohan Yadav had stated that there is a PM Modi and BJP wave in MP and therefore no congress leader is willing to contest the elections. For the same reason Digvijay Singh has to come back to his home turf Rajgarh after 30 years to contest the elections.

Hitting back at MP CM Mohan Yadav and BJP, Digvijay Singh on Saturday stated that he is ready to contest against former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and even PM Narendra Modi but the party has asked him to contest from Rajgarh so he will contest from there.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Congress leader Digvijay Singh Mohan Yadav shivraj chouhan General Elections 2024 Lok Sabha election 2024 MP Congress 
Rest of India Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X