Ready To Contest Against Shivraj Chouhan Says Digivijay Singh

Political tempers are running high in the run up to general elections 2024. Leaders of major parties are indulging in verbal attacks and grandstanding. Recent entrant to this war of words is senior congress leader Digvijay Singh.

There is speculation that former CM and senior Congress leader can be fielded by Congress from his home turf Rajgarh. Taking a swipe at Congress, CM Mohan Yadav had stated that Congress is not getting candidates to contest elections under its banner and therefore Digvijay Singh who was supposed to contest on Bhopal seat had to contest from Rajgarh seat.

Mohan Yadav had stated that there is a PM Modi and BJP wave in MP and therefore no congress leader is willing to contest the elections. For the same reason Digvijay Singh has to come back to his home turf Rajgarh after 30 years to contest the elections.

Hitting back at MP CM Mohan Yadav and BJP, Digvijay Singh on Saturday stated that he is ready to contest against former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and even PM Narendra Modi but the party has asked him to contest from Rajgarh so he will contest from there.