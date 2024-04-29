Rayalaseema's Sweltering Heat Dampens Political Campaigns

Kurnool: Political parties and candidates are struggling their ways through the scorching temperatures this election season, with Nandyal emerging as one of the hottest summer spots in the country and mercury there consistently hits 45-46 degrees Celsius.

Candidates and leaders are scheduling only morning and evening hours for open meetings and hold sessions at indoor venues during the peak hours.

The Rayalaseema region, including Kurnool and Nandyal districts, faces a heat of 44-46 degrees Celsius. With just two weeks left for the May 13 elections after the filing of nominations, candidaes remain vigilant against sunstroke and other heat-related issues that could disrupt their campaign efforts.

Kurnool city's T.G. Bharath launched his campaign well in advance and is limiting public interactions to evenings. Many candidates had started their informally over a year ago and are confident of reaching their target audience without having any midday engagements.

Kurnool LS candidate BY Ramaiah from YSR Congress emphasizes the importance of a planned schedule despite the heat. He takes a break from 2pm to 5 pm and carries with him refreshments like buttermilk and water not only for himself but also for those accompanying him.

Nandyal MLA Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy refuses to let the heat wave halt his campaign efforts. He personally visits every house to highlight the YSrc government's achievements. Having already conducted extensive tours during the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, the focus of such candidates is on reinforcing the positive impacts of their previous work.

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath is adhering to strict time schedules to avoid the harsh weather in Dhone, a region known for its mining activity and above-average temperatures. Campaign tours are organised from 8 to 11:30 in the morning and 5 to 8 in the evenings.

YSRC candidates rely on support from those who have benefited from government programmes and utilize social media platforms for campaigning during peak heat hours.

Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, a farmer, brushes off concerns about the weather, stating that such conditions are routine for them during times of agricultural activities. “We continue our campaign activities with minimal strain despite the hot and humid weather,” he says.