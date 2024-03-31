Rayalaseema to Face Heat Wave from Monday

Visakhapatnam: IMD Amaravati has on Saturday forecast heat waves for Rayalaseema districts from Monday, April 1. It predicted hot, humid and uncomfortable weather for coastal Andhra Pradesh.

According to the IMD report, maximum temperature will cross 40 degrees Celsius, with departure being 4.5 degrees in many parts of Rayalaseema.Unlike in the past, this heat wave will last for four to five days.Since past one week, temperatures have been more than 40 degrees Celsius at many places in Rayalaseema.The highest maximum temperature of 42.4°C has been recorded at Kadapa on Saturday, followed by Nandyal 42.3°C, Anantapur 41.9°C, Kurnool and Tirupati 41.5°C, and Jangamaheswarapuram and Nandigama 40.6°C. Remaining parts of the state recorded between 36°C and 39°C temperature. The highest departure of 3.1 degrees Celsius has been in Anantapur.Andhra Pradesh had experienced 21 heat wave days in 2023. June reported 11 days of heat waves, April six days, May three days and July one day. During 2023, AP had also experienced the highest number of heat wave days in south India.Medical professionals have issued an advisory that people take precautions from sun strokes.The weather through the next week is expected to be hostile for political leaders, who are on their election campaigns.