Ravjot Singh Denies AI-Edited Obscene Photos, Slams SAD for Caste-Based Conspiracy

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab suffered a major blow just a day ahead of the Ludhiana West by-election after objectionable photos of cabinet minister Dr. Ravjot Singh allegedly with his ex-wife went viral on social media. The photos, shared by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on X, sparked political uproar and demands for Singh's resignation.

The photos, originally posted by former AAP leader Ashok Nanglia and reshared by Majithia, show Singh in a compromising position with a woman, allegedly his ex-wife. SAD accused Singh of not only clicking these objectionable pictures but also sharing them with friends. The party has demanded a CBI probe and registration of a case against him.

A SAD spokesperson further claimed Singh had four marriages, using it to question his character. "Many AAP leaders have been involved in dirty politics before," he said.

Responding at a press conference with AAP Punjab General Secretary Deepak Bali and leader Tarandeep Sunny, Dr. Ravjot Singh denied the allegations, asserting the photos were eight years old, edited using AI, and shared without consent. He filed a formal police complaint against Majithia and called it a deliberate, caste-based defamation attempt.

“This isn’t just a personal attack—it’s an insult to all women and an attempt to vilify leaders from the Scheduled Caste community,” Singh said. He also pointed to AAP’s support for Dalits, citing reservation initiatives.

AAP’s Aman Arora backed Singh, accusing SAD of stooping to a new low in Punjab politics.