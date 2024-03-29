Ravinder Reddy Elected HC Advocates Body President

Hyderabad: Designated senior counsel Ayyadapu Ravinder Reddy was elected as the president of the Telangana High Court Advocates Association for the year 2024-25. In the elections conducted on Thursday for the new executive body, he secured 968 votes out of 3,161.



A. Deepthi was elected as the vice-president, while Uppala Shanthi Bhushan Rao and Sanjeev Gillela were elected as secretaries of the Association. Sravya Katta was chosen as treasurer, and Naveen Kumar Vasireddy was elected as joint secretary. Additionally, D.V. Srikanth, Sundareshan, Ganapathi Kolli, Habeebuddin, Srinivas Reddy Rupireddy, and Prabhakar Rao Kuchipudi were selected as executive members for the THCAA.



