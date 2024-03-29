Top
Home » Nation

Ravinder Reddy Elected HC Advocates Body President

Nation
DC Correspondent
29 March 2024 2:44 AM GMT
Ravinder Reddy Elected HC Advocates Body President
x

Hyderabad: Designated senior counsel Ayyadapu Ravinder Reddy was elected as the president of the Telangana High Court Advocates Association for the year 2024-25. In the elections conducted on Thursday for the new executive body, he secured 968 votes out of 3,161.

A. Deepthi was elected as the vice-president, while Uppala Shanthi Bhushan Rao and Sanjeev Gillela were elected as secretaries of the Association. Sravya Katta was chosen as treasurer, and Naveen Kumar Vasireddy was elected as joint secretary. Additionally, D.V. Srikanth, Sundareshan, Ganapathi Kolli, Habeebuddin, Srinivas Reddy Rupireddy, and Prabhakar Rao Kuchipudi were selected as executive members for the THCAA.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana High Court Advocates Association Telangana High Court 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X