Raut Takes 2-Month Break From Public Life Due to Health Issues

Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray and a key figure in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, has announced a two-month break from public life due to health concerns. In a statement, Raut said his condition had worsened unexpectedly and doctors had advised complete rest.

In a letter to party workers and supporters in Marathi, Raut said doctors have advised him to avoid outdoor activities and crowds for some time. “My health has taken a serious turn, and I am undergoing treatment. On medical advice, I cannot attend public gatherings for now. I am confident I will recover and meet you all again around the New Year,” Raut said in the letter posted on X.

The four-time Rajya Sabha MP’s indisposition is seen as a big jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in the run up to upcoming all-important civic bodies polls in Maharashtra. Raut is the chief spokesperson of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and also the Executive Editor of Saamana, the party mouthpiece.

Raut was expected to take part in the MVA parties’ protest against the Election Commission on November 1, but now had to cancel his participation due to health reasons.

The 63-year-old leader had recently experienced discomfort following overstress despite doctors advising him to rest following an angiography. According to sources, Raut is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai, though the exact cause of his illness has not yet been confirmed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes for Sanjay Raut's speedy recovery and good health. Taking to X, he wrote, "Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, Sanjay Raut Ji.”

Raut is known as a vocal critic of the BJP and political observers feel that his absence will be strongly felt by Shiv Sena (UBT). Recently, he had taken a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that the BJP does not run on crutches in Maharashtra but on its own strength. He accused the BJP of practising a ‘use and throw’ style of politics.

Raut’s daily morning press conferences in Mumbai and even in Delhi have often created a flutter in political circles, setting the political tone and attracting wide coverage in both state and national media.