Raut Seeks Probe Of Top Leaders In Kharat Case

MUMBAI: Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday demanded that senior leaders in Maharashtra like Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP state chief Sunil Tatkare and former cabinet minister Deepak Kesarkar should also be questioned in the rape-accused godman Ashok Kharat case.

“Kharat is a government man as many prominent leaders in the state were in contact with Ashok Kharat. He has 40 MLAs behind him. Had the government not been shielding Kharat, it would have released the list of the approximately 40 MLAs, MPs and ministers who visited his premises,” said Raut.

The government should answer about Kharat's wealth. The rulers and politicians who lend credibility to such a fake baba are far greater criminals than the ‘godman’ himself, the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Raut demanded that leaders like Eknath Shinde, Sunil Tatkare and Deepak Kesarkar should also be questioned in the Ashok Kharat case. “If the government is not backing this fraudulent ‘Baba,’ then why are Kesarkar, Chakankar and Eknath Shinde not being investigated?” he asked.

“It was Deepak Kesarkar who took Shinde to Ashok Kharat. An inquiry should also be conducted into how Kharat managed to reach a prominent national leader like Amit Shah. How did he manage to reach the state’s Chief minister?” asked Raut.

The Sena UBT leader also alleged that Kharat was interfering in the work of several ministers at the Mantralaya. “Kharat was even deciding who would become a minister. He used to determine the transfers and suspensions of education department officials when Kesarkar was in charge of that department,” he alleged.

Under fire over her association with Kharat, NCP leader Rupali Chakankar has already resigned as the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women as well as her party’s Maharashtra women’s wing chief.

Earlier, seeking to clarify his stand, Mr. Kesarkar ended up offering fresh ammunition to the Opposition. He said his photographs with Kharat were taken during religion-related visits and questioned why he alone was being singled out when “nearly 39 MLAs met Kharat.”

“Because of the fraudster Kharat, the images of many political leaders are being tarnished. There are photographs of 39 leaders with Kharat, but why is Sanjay Raut targeting only me?” the former Education Minister had said in his defence.