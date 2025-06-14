Raut Says Centre Must Take Responsibility For Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has made a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government asking it to take responsibility for the Ahmedabad plane crash in which 241 people aboard the London-bound Air India plane were killed. Blaming the central government for the Ahmedabad plane crash, Shiv Raut said the Narendra Modi government must take the responsibility for it. He asked why Union home minister Amit Shah is in the government if he thinks such mishaps cannot be prevented. The government cannot run away from its responsibility by calling it an accident, he said on Friday.

“The government is there to prevent accidents and save lives. The government must bear the responsibility. After all, a plane crashed within 30 seconds after take-off before our eyes, killing people,” Raut said.

Raising the question of who will take responsibility for this accident, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “Everyone is shirking responsibility. Someone has to take responsibility for this incident. The Union Civil Aviation Minister or the Prime Minister should take responsibility for this accident.”

Raut accused the BJP government of lack of accountability and responsibility over crucial issues. “Even after several train accidents in Mumbai and the country, the Railway Minister (Ashwini Vaishnaw) did not take responsibility. Union home minister Amit Shah did not take any responsibility for domestic attacks. After US President Donald Trump threatened, we stopped the Operation Sindoor campaign. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take any responsibility for that failure. A passenger jet crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, but Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has not accepted responsibility. Then what kind of state are you BJP people running?” he asked.

The Sena (UBT) leader also criticised Mr Shah’s statement regarding the Ahmedabad air crash. “Accidents cannot be prevented, but the administration’s preparedness is tested during such times. Gujarat has handled the emergency remarkably well,” Shah had said after visiting the spot of the air crash.

Hitting out at Shah, Raut said, “I want to ask him (Shah) that you cannot prevent accidents, you cannot prevent the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Then why are you in power? No one is safe in your state (government). Train passengers are not safe, air passengers are not safe. Tourists in Pahalgam are not safe. The people in Manipur are not safe. So who is really safe in your state? Amit Shah should answer these questions.”

“When the Dreamliner was being inducted, BJP had raised questions. (Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s) Praful Patel was the then Civil Aviation Minister. But today everybody is silent. Dreamliner is supposed to be a top-of-the-line passenger jet. But in Ahmedabad, it crashed in just 30 seconds. Someone has to take the responsibility or not?” Raut asked.