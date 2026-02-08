Raut Questions Salman Khan’s Presence at RSS Centenary Event

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has questioned actor Salman Khan’s Presence at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event asking whether the invitation was more about coercion or conviction. Alleging that RSS was involved in spreading hatred and vindictiveness between Hindus and Muslims for some time, the Sena (UBT) leader demanded clarification from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Was the actor invited to signal that Muslims are now welcome in the organisation, he asked.

“What kind of a welcome was it for Salman Khan? Was he brought in as a very big Bollywood star to gather a crowd, or is there an open invitation for Muslims in the Sangh from now on?” Mr. Raut said.

Accusing the BJP of indulging in hate politics, Mr. Raut said, “(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, (Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra) Fadnavis, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and the other people who are doing hateful politics between Hindus and Muslims are all originally from the Sangh. So, my question is, was it (invitation) limited to Salman Khan only, to show people that he is a big artist and can also come on our platform… Currently, there is power… when the government is gone tomorrow, will all these people come on your dais again? This is a very funny question.”

Mr Raut’s remarks came after Salman Khan attended Mr. Bhagwat’s speech during the two-day New Horizons lecture series held to mark the RSS Centenary Year in Mumbai. The event saw the presence of over 900 eminent personalities, including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, as well as prominent scientists, industrialists and artists.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also spoke about Maha Vikas Aghadi’s preparations for upcoming Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Parishad elections. He urged party chief Uddhav Thackeray to re-enter the Vidhan Parishad, saying his presence in the legislature was essential for Maharashtra.

“We have requested Uddhav Thackeray to return to the Vidhan Parishad. Having served as the Chief Minister, his presence in the legislature is essential for the state and the people. It is the collective wish of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that he leads from the front,” Mr. Raut stated.