Raut Hints Sharad Pawar May Contest Rajya Sabha Again

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday indicated that veteran politician Sharad Pawar is set to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The terms of seven Rajya Sabha members from Maharashtra, including Mr. Pawar, are due to expire in April.

Mr. Raut said he recently discussed the issue with the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief. “I had a discussion with Mr. Pawar regarding the Rajya Sabha elections, and he told me that he will contest again,” he said.

The statement marks a shift from Mr. Pawar’s earlier stand. Addressing a meeting in Baramati in November 2024, the NCP founder had said he would not contest any election after the end of his current Rajya Sabha term.

Mr. Raut also claimed that Mr. Pawar has communicated his decision to the Indian National Congress leadership. Given Mr. Pawar’s stature and over six decades of legislative experience, parties within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have initiated discussions to coordinate their strategy.

“Mr. Pawar is a senior leader with more than 60 years of parliamentary experience. Since he has conveyed his stand and informed the Congress, discussions will now take place within the MVA,” Mr. Raut said.

The elections are significant for the opposition alliance as it seeks to retain its presence in the Upper House. Apart from Mr. Pawar, the terms of six other Maharashtra Rajya Sabha members will end on April 2, 2026. Those retiring include Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale, former Union minister Bhagwat Karad, and MP Dhairyasheel Mohan Patil. Others whose terms end the same day include Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena UBT), Rajni Patil (Congress), and Fauzia Khan (NCP–SP).

The current legislative arithmetic favours the ruling Mahayuti. Following its performance in the 2024 Assembly elections—where the BJP won 131 seats, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 57, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP 40—the coalition commands 228 MLAs. With support from smaller parties and Independents, it is expected to comfortably secure six of the seven seats. The BJP is likely to claim four seats, with the Shinde and Ajit Pawar factions securing one each.

The electoral quota for one Rajya Sabha seat is 37 votes. The opposition strength—Congress (16), Shiv Sena (UBT) (20), and the Sharad Pawar group (10)—adds up to 46 MLAs. If the MVA fields a single consensus candidate, it can retain one seat.

“Considering the combined strength of the three MVA parties, it is possible for us to field one candidate. Leaders of all three parties will sit together and take a decision,” Mr. Raut said.