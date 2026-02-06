Raut Calls PM Security Fears ‘Rubbish’

MUMBAI: Calling the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre “a cowardly government”, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday rubbished Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s claims over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security. “It is laughable to say that MPs entering the Well of the House has resulted in a threat to the prime minister,” he said.

Claiming that there was absolutely no possibility of an attack on Prime Minister Modi, Raut sarcastically said, “What kind of revolution has the Prime Minister brought about that people would attack him? He is living a very ordinary life and is merely enjoying the pleasures of power,” Raut said, apparently targeting the PM’s foreign tours.

His remarks came after Birla recently said he had ‘concrete information’ that many Congress members might move towards PM Modi’s seat and carry out ‘some unexpected act’ as a result of which he had requested him not to come to the House to reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address.

Birla said if this incident had taken place, then this would have left the democratic traditions of the country in ‘shreds.’

Commenting on it, Raut said, “Currently, if there is anyone in the world who is the most secure person, it is the Prime Minister of India. His security system is even more stringent and advanced than that of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or US President Donald Trump. It is a matter of research why, despite such impenetrable security, he (the PM) feels insecure.”

“We are in Parliament before Modi and are aware of its rules. The Congress made the biggest sacrifices in the freedom struggle and gave birth to Parliament. If anyone says there is danger to Modi in Parliament, then it is rubbish,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The Congress Party lost former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in terror attacks. Despite being aware of the danger, they went among people and were attacked, he added.