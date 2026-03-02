Raut Advised To ‘Call Trump’ Over US-Iran Conflict

Mumbai: Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat on Monday mocked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asking the latter to directly take up his concerns with US President Donald Trump over the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Shirsat alleged that Raut has been assigned the task of defaming PM Modi. “Our PM is strong. Raut should keep out of international issues. Or he should call US President Trump and Israeli PM Netanyahu in connection with the war,” Shirsat said in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Earlier, Raut had criticised the BJP-led central government’s handling of the situation triggered by the US-Israel attack on Iran, questioning its implications for India’s foreign policy and urging a clearer stance. He termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel last week as a “jolt to India’s global policy” and dubbed Khamenei’s killing as cruelty and bullying by Israel and the US.

The Rajya Sabha MP also urged Modi to intervene in the Iran-Israel conflict and call for an end to the war. He criticised the government’s silence over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whom he described as a ‘true friend’ of India.

“When such a leader is assassinated, India’s Prime Minister and President should express grief. Who are they afraid of, Israel or President Trump?” Raut asked.

“Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, was a personality respected across the world, except Israel. He was a true friend of India and there has been a traditional friendship between the two countries. In times of crisis, whether during India-Pakistan wars or on the Kashmir issue, Iran always stood with India… When such a leader is assassinated, India should officially express grief,” he added.

Raut’s comments come following a joint missile strike by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28, known as Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury. Both US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media have confirmed that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes, along with his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.