 Top
Home » Nation

Rats Spotted in Madhya Pradesh Hospital’s Children’s Ward, Probe Ordered

Nation
DC Correspondent
8 March 2025 9:50 AM IST

Viral video exposes poor hygiene; authorities promise strict action

Rats Spotted in Madhya Pradesh Hospital’s Children’s Ward, Probe Ordered
x
A viral video from a government hospital in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, shows rats roaming on beds in a children’s ward, sparking outrage and prompting an official inquiry.

A shocking video from a children’s ward in a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district has gone viral, showing rats roaming freely on patients’ beds. The incident has triggered widespread outrage, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

The footage, widely circulated on social media, shows rodents moving around in the ward, raising serious concerns about hygiene and patient safety. Parents of admitted children have expressed fear over the unhygienic conditions, alleging negligence by hospital staff.

Following the public outcry, health officials have taken note of the issue. Mandla District Collector, Dilip Kumar Yadav, has ordered an inquiry and assured strict action against those responsible. “A probe has been initiated, and necessary measures will be taken to improve conditions in the hospital,” he said.

Reports suggest that patients and attendants had earlier complained about unhygienic conditions, but no corrective steps were taken. The incident has sparked criticism of the healthcare system, with opposition leaders calling it an example of poor medical infrastructure in the state.

Hospital authorities have now intensified cleaning efforts and pest control measures to address the issue. However, the viral video has raised broader concerns about sanitation and maintenance in government hospitals.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
viral video madhya pradesh rats bitten by rats government hospitals 
Rest of India Madhya Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X