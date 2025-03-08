Rats Spotted in Madhya Pradesh Hospital’s Children’s Ward, Probe Ordered

A shocking video from a children’s ward in a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district has gone viral, showing rats roaming freely on patients’ beds. The incident has triggered widespread outrage, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

Madhya Pradesh: In the tribal-dominated Mandla district, patients report a rising rat menace in the pediatric ward. The rodents not only cause trouble but also pose a serious threat to newborns' safety. #MadhyaPradesh #HealthcareCrisis pic.twitter.com/ouzO4P31JL — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeeer) March 8, 2025

The footage, widely circulated on social media, shows rodents moving around in the ward, raising serious concerns about hygiene and patient safety. Parents of admitted children have expressed fear over the unhygienic conditions, alleging negligence by hospital staff.

Following the public outcry, health officials have taken note of the issue. Mandla District Collector, Dilip Kumar Yadav, has ordered an inquiry and assured strict action against those responsible. “A probe has been initiated, and necessary measures will be taken to improve conditions in the hospital,” he said. Reports suggest that patients and attendants had earlier complained about unhygienic conditions, but no corrective steps were taken. The incident has sparked criticism of the healthcare system, with opposition leaders calling it an example of poor medical infrastructure in the state. Hospital authorities have now intensified cleaning efforts and pest control measures to address the issue. However, the viral video has raised broader concerns about sanitation and maintenance in government hospitals.



