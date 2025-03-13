Rats spotted crawling in Bihar's train AC coach, railways promises action

A passenger traveling on the South Bihar Express recently shared a disturbing video showing rats crawling inside the train’s air-conditioned coach. The video, which quickly went viral on social media, sparked outrage among passengers and prompted a response from railway authorities.

The passenger, who was traveling in the AC coach, recorded multiple rats scurrying under seats and along the aisles. He posted the footage on social media, tagging Indian Railways and highlighting the unhygienic conditions. The video led to widespread criticism of railway maintenance standards.

Responding to the complaints, East Central Railway (ECR) officials assured that immediate action had been taken. "We take such complaints seriously and have directed the concerned authorities to conduct pest control measures in the train," an ECR spokesperson said. The railway authorities also stated that sanitation efforts would be intensified to prevent such incidents in the future. Instances of rodents in trains have been reported before, raising concerns over cleanliness and maintenance in premium coaches. Passengers have urged railway officials to implement stricter hygiene protocols, especially in AC compartments where ticket prices are higher. Indian Railways has been working on modernizing its cleaning procedures, including regular fumigation and pest control, but incidents like these continue to highlight gaps in the system. The railway authorities have assured passengers that efforts are being made to ensure better hygiene and rodent-free travel experiences. The viral video has once again put a spotlight on passenger safety and hygiene, with travelers calling for immediate reforms in railway sanitation practices.



