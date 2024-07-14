BHUBANESWAR: The long wait is over now. After a gap of 46 years, Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar or treasure trove, located inside Srimandir, reopened on Sunday, — bringing smiles on the faces of crores of devotees across the world.



A 15-member high-level committee led by Justice Biswanath Rath entered Ratna Bhandar as per the schedule and unlocked it exactly at 1.28 pm.

There are three chambers of Bhandars in Ratna Bhandar. The ornaments that are stored in the inner chamber, popularly known as Bhitar Bhandar, — are never used in the rituals of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. Similarly, the ornaments of the outer chamber are used on the occasions of festivals. And for the daily rituals of the deities, the ornaments kept in the current chamber are used.

Unconfirmed sources said the team broke the lock of Bhitar Bandar as it did not open with its key.

The team members were inside the Bhitar Bhandar by the time this report was filed as devotees outside the temple waited with bated breath to know more about the reopening exercise.

Thousands of curious devotees standing outside the Srimandir, the abode of Lord Jagannath, were seen praying with folded hands for the wellbeing of the high-level committee members, — amidst the apprehension of presence of snakes, bats and deadly scorpions inside the inner chamber.

However, no untoward incidents were reported until now.

“O Lord Jagannath! This world is your creation and everything happens as per your wish. Now, with your direction, the Odias are marching ahead with a sense of Asmita (pride) to make progress. Ratna Bhandar reopened today with your wish,” chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Law minister Prithwiraj Harichandan is camping in Puri to oversee the reopening exercise.

All the team members have gone vegetarian for a few days now. Clad in traditional dhoti and scarf, the committee members entered Ratna Bhandar barefooted to maintain the sanctity of the place.

The Ratna Bhandar reopening exercise began after the temple priests obtained Agyan Mala (a garland as symbol of permission) from Lord Shri Loknath temple.

There was long-standing demand from different quarters for re-opening Ratna Bhadar for its re-enumeration and inventorisation. Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh, had promised during the election campaign that Ratna Bhandar will be reopened if the BJP comes to power in the state.

Reports said jewellery and gems were being shifted in Sindooks (chests) to some temporary treasury houses.

According to Sri Jagannath Temple Administration chief administrator Dr Arabinda Padhee, the Odisha government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for re-opening of Ratna Bhandar.

A team of Snake Helpline has been deployed to help the members who are engaged in the reopening work of Ratna Bhandar. It is believed that the treasure trove of Lord Jagannath is guarded by snakes.

Though an attempt was made in 2018 to reopen Ratna Bhandar, the team members could not succeed as they reportedly found risks in opening the chamber, apprehending some kind mishap due to its dilapidating conditions. Some members even then said they heard hissing sounds of snakes.

Archaeological Survey of India ASI superintendent D.B. Gadanayak informed that engineers and workers have already been kept in readiness for the required repair work.

Ratna Bhandar was last opened for examination of the inventory in 1978 when present Chhattisgarh governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was Odisha law minister. Incidentally, Biswa Bhusan’s son Prithwiraj Harichandan is now the law minister who is leading the Ratna Bhandar re-opening mission.