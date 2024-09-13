 Top
Ration scam: ED raids multiple locations in Bengal

PTI
13 Sep 2024 7:23 AM GMT
Ration scam: ED raids multiple locations in Bengal
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations across West Bengal in connection with the alleged ration scam (File Photo)

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations across West Bengal in connection with the alleged ration scam, officials said. The raids were carried out by different teams of the federal probe agency.

According to officials, ED sleuths searched the homes and godowns of ration shop traders, a food inspector's residence, and a cooperative bank branch in places such as Joynagar, Deganga, Kalyani, and Basanti. Raids were also carried out in Kolkata, they added.
The objective of these raids is to uncover links to the alleged multi-crore scam for which former food minister Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested in October last, they said. In July, the ED had raided 10 locations across the state related to the same case. These included the residences of Sheikh Shahjahan, Bakibur Rahman, Anisur Rahman, and Barik Biswas, all of whom are close aides of Mallick.


( Source : PTI )
