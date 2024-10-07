Ratan Tata Refutes Hospitalisation Rumours, Calls it Unfounded

Former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata refuted the rumours of him being hospitalised in early hours on Monday.







The 86-year-old philanthropist took to X to clarify about his health condition. He posted on his X handle with a caption, which read, "Thank you for thinking of me."



Tata said that he is currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions.



"I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions," he wrote.



"There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation," he added. Ratan Tata called these claims "unfounded" and requested the public and also the media from spreading misinformation.





Thank you for thinking of me 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MICi6zVH99 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 7, 2024





Earlier in the morning, reports claimed that Ratan Tata was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.