Ratan Tata Bestowed Mother Teresa Award for Social Justice

Pune: Late Ratan Tata, former chairman of Tata Group and doyen of Indian industries, has been bestowed posthumously the prestigious Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice 2024, the Mumbai-based Harmony Foundation announced on Thursday.

“In recognition of his extraordinary contributions as a humanitarian, beyond his role as a business leader, the Harmony Foundation is proud to announce to honor the revered Ratan Tata with the prestigious Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice 2024 to be held on November 10, 2024 in Mumbai,” Dr Abraham Mathai, Chairman, Harmony Foundation, said in a statement.

He said the decision to honour Ratan Tata posthumously is not only a tribute to his remarkable achievements but also a reminder that his values and contributions live on.

“Ratan Tata’s legacy of compassion, ethical business practices, and philanthropy exemplifies the spirit of service, compassion, and commitment to social justice that this award represents,” the statement said.

“His life was a testament to the power of empathy and social responsibility in driving meaningful change,” it noted.

Among his many acts of kindness, Ratan Tata's efforts for affordable cancer care in India truly stands out, Mathai, former Vice-Chairman of Maharashtra State Minorities Commission, said, adding that through Tata Trusts, he transformed cancer treatment, research, and awareness nationwide.

“His visionary approach has set a lasting example of strategic philanthropy in healthcare, inspiring everyone to tackle critical challenges with the same compassion and dedication,” he pointed out.

For the past 19 years, the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice have been presented to exceptional humanitarian individuals and organizations worldwide, including Nobel laureates who have diligently worked towards the betterment of society.

Previously, the award has been posthumously bestowed upon individuals like Neerja Bhanot and Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain in 2016, who were honoured for their courage and selfless dedication to humanity at the cost of their lives.