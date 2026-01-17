Rashtrapati Bhavan Closed For Public Visits From January 21 To 29

New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit 1) will remain closed for the general public from January 21 to 29 in view of the upcoming Republic Day Parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Circuit 1 takes the visitors on a tour of the main building of the Rashtrapati Bhavan."Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit-1) will remain closed for the general public from January 21 to 29, 2026, due to the upcoming Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony," said the statement issued by the President's secretariat.

The annual Republic Day parade is held on the Kartavya Path. The Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the end of Republic Day festivities, is held on January 29 at Vijay Chowk, on the western end of Kartavya Path, close to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan is open for visitors only six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday (except Monday & Gazetted Holidays).

There will be seven visiting slots, and the visiting dates will be opened seven (07) days prior. Each slot will have up to a maximum of 60 visitors only. The timing of these visiting slots is: 0930-1030h, 1030-1130h, 1130-1230h, 1230-1330h, 1330-1430h, 1430-1530h, and 1530-1630h, and entry will not be allowed after 04:00 pm.