Rash Driver Injures Two On Visakhapatnam's BRTS Road

A reckless driver caused a serious accident on BRTS Road near Arilova police station on Tuesday evening. Two people were critically injured when a car, allegedly driven by a young woman under the influence of alcohol, collided with two-wheelers.

According to reports, the woman, a BTech student, was speeding and lost control of the car. While the car's airbags deployed and the woman escaped with minor injuries, the two-wheeler riders were not as fortunate. They struck the central divider and suffered severe injuries.

Both riders were rushed to separate hospitals for emergency care. One person was taken to Q1 Hospital, while the other was admitted to Veera Hospital.

The Arilova Traffic Police are investigating the incident and are awaiting full details. The driver is likely to face charges of driving under the influence and causing grievous injuries.