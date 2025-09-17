 Top
Rare Two-Headed Buffalo Calf Born in Kolhapur’s Banage Village

DC Correspondent
17 Sept 2025 12:46 PM IST

Unusual birth in farmer’s cattle shed stuns villagers; viral video sparks curiosity across Kolhapur

A buffalo in Kolhapur’s Banage village gave birth to a two-headed calf, drawing crowds and viral videos, before the rare newborn died within hours.

A rare and unusual incident has drawn widespread attention in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district, where a buffalo gave birth to a two-headed calf in Banage village of Kagal taluka.

The calf was born at the home of farmer Suresh Yashwant Sutar, leaving the family and villagers stunned. The newborn had two heads and four legs, a deformity that locals had never witnessed before.

As news of the birth spread, crowds from nearby areas rushed to Sutar’s house to catch a glimpse of the calf. Videos and photos of the unusual animal quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread curiosity and discussions.

However, the rare calf’s survival was short-lived — it died within a few hours of being born, reportedly due to complications arising from its deformity.

Veterinary experts said such cases are the result of genetic abnormalities and are extremely uncommon. Known as polycephaly, the condition often makes survival difficult as vital organs are not fully developed or functional.

The incident has become a major talking point in Kolhapur, with villagers saying it is the first time they have seen such a birth in the region.


