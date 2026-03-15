Rare Olive Ridley Turtles Begin Mass Nesting at Rushikulya Coast in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A spectacular natural phenomenon has unfolded along the Rushikulya coast in Odisha, where thousands of endangered Olive Ridley turtle have arrived to lay eggs, marking the beginning of the annual mass nesting season.

The rare nesting activity, locally known as arribada, began early Sunday morning along a five-kilometre stretch of beach in Ganjam district. The nesting zone extends from Podampeta village in Ganjam block to the coastal belt near the revered Bateswar Temple.

According to officials of the forest department, an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 Olive Ridley turtles came ashore on the first day of nesting. As dawn broke, the turtles were seen emerging from the Bay of Bengal in large numbers, slowly crawling onto the sandy shore to dig nests and lay eggs — a timeless ritual that has continued for generations along this coast.

Authorities have already taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the nesting turtles. A five-kilometre stretch of the beach has been barricaded, restricting human movement and preventing disturbances that could affect the nesting process. Forest guards and volunteers have also been deployed to monitor the site and safeguard the fragile eggs from predators and accidental damage.

Wildlife experts say the Rushikulya rookery — located near the mouth of the Rushikulya River — is one of the most important mass nesting sites for Olive Ridley turtles in the world, alongside Odisha’s Gahirmatha coast. Every year between February and April, hundreds of thousands of female turtles return to the same beaches where they were born to lay their eggs.

Last year, the Rushikulya coast witnessed an impressive nesting season with over seven lakh eggs laid in two phases of mass nesting. Officials remain optimistic that favourable weather conditions and strengthened conservation efforts could result in even higher numbers this year.

Conservationists view the arrival of these ancient marine reptiles as a powerful symbol of ecological balance. The annual migration and nesting of the Olive Ridley turtles underline the importance of protecting Odisha’s fragile coastal ecosystems.

As the nesting season unfolds in the coming days, the shores of Rushikulya once again stand as a living testament to nature’s enduring cycles and the success of sustained wildlife conservation efforts in the region.