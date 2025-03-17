Rare Caracal Spotted for First Time in Rajasthan’s Mukundra Hills

In a rare sighting, a caracal has been photographed for the first time in Rajasthan’s Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. The elusive wild cat, classified as critically endangered in India, was captured on a camera trap during the reserve’s ongoing Phase IV survey.

On this vibrant day of Holi, Rajasthan forest department is excited to share the first photographic record of Caracal in Mukundra hills Tiger Reserve.



The winter Phase IV survey of the tiger reserve recorded this camera trap image of Caracal. The strong protection regime of… pic.twitter.com/HqplxM5vCb — Sanjay Sharma (@Sanjay4India1) March 14, 2025

Rajasthan’s Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma announced the discovery on X, calling it a “vibrant Holi surprise.” He praised the forest department’s efforts in monitoring and conserving the region’s wildlife.

Caracals, medium-sized wild cats known for their distinctive tufted ears, are rarely seen in the wild due to their shy nature and dwindling population. Their presence in Mukundra Hills indicates a healthy ecosystem and raises hopes for better conservation efforts in the region. Experts believe the sighting highlights the importance of continued habitat protection and anti-poaching measures. The forest department has intensified monitoring efforts to study the movement and behavior of the species. Caracals are primarily found in parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, but their numbers have been declining due to habitat loss and human encroachment. Conservationists are now calling for enhanced protection measures, including stricter enforcement of wildlife laws and habitat restoration initiatives. The Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, though primarily known for its tiger conservation efforts, is home to diverse wildlife. The recent sighting has sparked excitement among wildlife enthusiasts and researchers, who hope it leads to further studies on the region’s lesser-known species.



