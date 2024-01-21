Rapid Action Force Conducting a Route March in Gadag

Mangaluru/Udupi: With the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Sri Ram scheduled at Ayodhya on Monday, extensive security measures have been implemented in coastal and North Karnataka districts to ensure prevention of any untoward incidents.

In Dakshina Kannada district, the Deputy Commissioner has issued an order to close all bars and liquor outlets from midnight on Jan 21 to 6 am on Jan 23.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, Anupam Agarwal, shared that an extensive security deployment has been arranged within the city limits. This includes 3 DCP-grade officers, 6 ACPs, 11 PIs, along with 37 PSI-grade officers and 781 police personnel on bandobast duty. Additional support has been provided by the deployment of 9 CAR and 3 KSRP battalions. Special patrols have been organized during late-night and early-morning hours.

A total of 196 temples have been identified where special pujas and religious programs are scheduled for Monday.

Day and night picketing has been established in 131 sensitive areas, with officials strategically placed. Additionally, 57 sector mobiles are on a 24-hour patrolling schedule across the city, and checkpoints have been set up at 14 locations.

Commissioner Anupam Agarwal emphasized, "No processions or rallies will be permitted in the police Commissionerate limits, adhering to the measures adopted in the state. Peace committee meetings have taken place in all police station limits under the guidance of respective ACPs. Area Domination and Route March initiatives aim to instill confidence among the public at every police station level."

The monitoring of flexes and banner buntings, in coordination with the City Municipality, is ongoing to ensure security. Organizers have been instructed to prioritize the safety of their installations.

The Dakshina Kannada district SP reported the deployment of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and District Armed Reserve (DAR) forces across the district, with strict enforcement of day and night patrolling by respective police stations. Social media monitoring is also in place.

In Udupi district, 2 Addl SP-grade officers, 3 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, 47 Sub Inspectors, 670 policemen, and 100 Home Guards have been deployed. Three KSRP and eight DARs teams are also on duty.

Vijayapura district police have heightened security measures with the deployment of six DAR and three KSRP platoons. Officers are conducting rounds during late-night and early-morning hours, with additional pickets deployed at sensitive locations, as confirmed by the Vijayapura SP Rishikesh Sonawane to Deccan Chronicle.

In Gadag, the Rapid Action Force is conducting a route march from January 19 to 25.

In Haveri 3 DySP grade officers, 10CPI, 39 PSI, 300 plus staff, and more than 100 home guard have been deployed along with 7 DAR and 3 KSRP platoons.