Rape Case Filed Against Prajwal Revanna

The victim’s son also complained that his mother was abducted by Prajwal's father and JD(S) Holenarasipura MLA H.D. Revanna and his confidant Satish Babanna. Based on Mr Raju’s complaint, who is a resident of Hebbalu Kopppalu in Krishnaraja Nagar taluk of Mysuru district, the K.R. Nagar police station has filed separate cases against Mr Revanna, son of former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda, and Mr Babanna.

It may be recalled that Mr Revanna is co-accused along with his son Prajwal in a sexual harassment case after a victim had filed a police complaint against them at Holenarsipura town police station. The case is being investigated by the state CID's special investigation team (SIT).

The victim in the case, who is a mother of three children, was allegedly abducted by Holenarasipura MLA and Mr Babanna from her home in Krishnaraja Nagar town in Mysuru district, police said.

In the complaint to the police on May 2, Mr Raju alleged that, acting on the direction of Mr Revanna, Mr Babanna abducted his mother and she is being forcibly held at some unknown location.

The victim’s son also informed the police that his mother worked as domestic help at the Revannas’ house for about 6 years. About 3 years back she left the job, returned to the village and worked as a daily wager.

He alleged: “A couple of days back, Mr Babanna took her mother to meet Bhavani, wife of Mr Revanna, at their Holenarsipur residence in Hassan. During the meeting, my mother was warned by the Revannas not to disclose anything to the police. She was told that she will have to face a police case if she revealed anything to the police.”

The complainant also told the cops that some videos showed that his mother was allegedly tied and raped by Prajwal.

Reacting to the complaint, Mr Siddaramaiah said he has directed the police to identify, trace and secure the victim.

Supporting the complainants, he said, “Will a woman lie that she has been raped? Won't her life be destroyed after the complaint? If a married woman says openly that she has been raped, then we have to accept it.”

Meanwhile, according to a police source, the state police have arrested Mr Babanna and are interrogating him in connection with the case.

In a related development, Karnataka home minister G. Parameshwara on Friday said that a second notice has been served to Mr Revanna in connection with the cases of molestation and abduction registered against him.