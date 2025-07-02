Rape Accused Monk Moves Calcutta HC Against FIR

BERHAMPORE: Padma awardee monk Kartik Maharaj, who has been accused by a woman of rape and forcible abortion in Murshidabad of West Bengal, moved the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday challenging the FIR against him instead of facing the police for questioning in the case amid protests by women.

The seer of Bharat Sevashram Sangha was summoned to visit Nabagram police station at around 10 am. He however skipped his appearance as a group of women demonstrated with brooms and banners outside the police station seeking his arrest. Later his lawyer Kaustabh Bagchi prayed to Justice Joy Sengupta to quash the FIR.

The judge has allowed him to file a petition which is likely to be heard on Wednesday. Mr Bagchi said, “It is a conspiracy hatched against Kartik Maharaj. That's why he moved the HC against it.”

Meanwhile, a police team went to question a woman, who was the witness of forcible abortion of the victim, at Chanak area in Nabagram. The woman however fell ill during grilling. She was rushed to a primary health centre for treatment. According to sources, the woman experienced rise in blood pressure during the questioning.