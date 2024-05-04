Hyderabad: Gaddam Sita Reddy, the wife of Congress' Chevella candidate G. Ranjith Reddy, held a door-to-door campaign in his support at Sriramnagar in Vikarabad on Friday.

Sita Reddy said that if the Congress won the Lok Sabha elections, the poor would get Six Guarantees and appealed to the voters to elect Ranjith Reddy with a big majority.

Ranjith Reddy took part in a booth-level party workers meeting in Rajendranagar. He called upon party workers to reach out to every voter and every household in the constituency and explain to them about the implementation of five out of Congress's Six Guarantees within 100 days of coming to power and solicit their support.

Ranjith Reddy said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had already promised that he would waive crop loans up to Rs.2 lakh by August 15 and asked party workers to take this promise to the notice of farmers aggressively.