Ranjith Reddy: Only Congress Can Ensure All-round Development of Chevella

Hyderabad: Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Chevella Gaddam Ranjith Reddy said that only the Congress can ensure all-round development of the constituency, which was neglected by the BRS government in the last 10 years. He said that the people of Chevella elected BRS twice but its government had failed to undertake any major development programmes in Chevella despite being in power for ten years.

Ranjith Reddy said that as Chevella MP for the past five years he did his best to secure funds and projects for the area but there was no cooperation from the state and Union governments.



He urged Chevella voters to teach a fitting lesson to both parties in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.



Reddy on Wednesday undertook hectic campaigning in Kulkacharla mandal. He said that crop loans of farmers up to `two lakh would be waived soon after the election code ends.

He accused his BJP opponent Konda Vishweshwar Reddy of spreading false propaganda against him. Ranjith Reddy said that the Congress government has implemented five of its six guarantees within 100 days of coming to power. All guarantees and other poll promises will be implemented after the election code ends in June. Ranjith Reddy said only Congress can protect communal harmony and integrity of the country adding that there is an urgent need to eradicate caste and religious fanaticism in the state.