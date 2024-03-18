Congress’ Gates are Open Now, Declares Revanth

Hyderabad: The BRS received double jolt as Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender quit the party to join the Congress. They were welcomed into the Congress by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the presence of Deepa Das Munshi, the incharge of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee affairs on Sunday.

It is speculated that Vem Narender Reddy, the adviser to the state government, and Dr C. Rohin Reddy, who lost in the recent Assembly election from the Amberpet constituency, played a key role in bringing Ranjith Reddy and Danam Nagender to the Congress fold.The Congress is likely to field sitting Ranjith Reddy from the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, Danam Nagender from Secunderabad constituency and Patnam Sunitha, the ZPTC chairman of Ranga Reddy district and wife of Patnam Mahender Reddy, from the Malkajgiri constituency in the Lok Sabha polls.Speaking at a ‘Meet the Media’ programme organised by the Telangana State Union of Working Journalists, the Chief Minister said the party has decided to welcome the leaders of other parties by opening its doors. “The party made a conscious decision to focus on the administration in the last 100 days. Pointing fingers at the BRS and the BJP for their provocative statements to destabilise the government, Revanth Reddy said he will not allow the sinister designs of the opposition to trouble his government.”“The Congress government spent all its energies in the last 100 days to streamline the administration to reach out to the masses. But the Opposition is trying to create trouble for a democratically-elected government. Since the Election Commission has come out with notification for the Lok Sabha polls, I will now take up the role of the TPCC president to ensure that the entire opposition is wiped out from the state,” he said.Giving a detailed presentation on how the BRS government acted with a colonial mindset and wiped out the symbols of democracy, Revanth Reddy compared the armed struggle which liberated Telangana on September 17, 1948, from the dictatorial Nizam rule and the December 3 Assembly election results, which liberated Telangana people from the dictatorial rule of `KCR family government’.As former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao ruled like a dictator, the Chief Minister said the BRS chief first attacked the culture of the state by designing ‘Telangana Talli’ not in its true spirit, but to imprint his colonial influence on the public. The state emblem is also not having any freedom spirit, but had many elements of colonial rule.Similarly, the number plate was registered as TS instead of TG, Revanth Reddy pointed out by adding that the Congress government will restore them in their true democratic spirit and in tune with the culture of Telangana. “KCR acted like a new Nizam,” he said.“The poets and artistes have been forced to praise KCR and his family. The BRS government restricted people movement in Pragathi Bhavan, Secretariat and removed Dharna Chowk. The Congress, after coming to power, restored all these places for the free movement of the public,” he said.To a question whether the government will continue celebrating Bathukamma festival, Revanth Reddy asked the reporter if he is getting this doubt because ‘amma’ (Kavitha) is not around. “They have celebrated Bathukamma festival with plastic flowers,” he pointed out.To another question, Revanth Reddy clarified that the Information Commissioners would be appointed after the Model code of Conduct ends after the Lok Sabha polls.When asked about his reaction to BSP leader R.S. Praveen Kumar’s intent to join the BRS, Revanth Reddy said he has high regard for him and had even offered him the post of the Public Service Commission chairman, but he refused. “KCR always plays smart like Vali, the king of Kishkindha in Ramayana, and takes half the energy of the enemy. The move to include Praveen Kumar into his party is such a ploy of KCR,” he said.