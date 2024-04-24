Hyderabad: With April 25, the final date for filing nominations for the May 13 Lok Sabha elections, approaching, 80 per cent of leaders of prominent parties have filed their papers.

On Tuesday, Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy filed his first set of papers from the same constituency, Congress leader Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy from Khammam and BRS MP Maloth Kavitha from Mahbubabad.

Ranjith Reddy in his affidavit declared assets of Rs.256.29 crore. In 2019, he had listed assets worth Rs.102.85 crore. The properties of his wife G. Seetha Reddy tripled from Rs.60.6 crore in 2019 to Rs.179.04 crore, he said. The couple does not own any vehicle.

His liabilities increased from Rs.14.77 crore in 2019 to Rs.20.39 crore while those of his wife fell from Rs.4.92 crore to Rs.2.62 crore. He said he and his wife had investments in land, buildings, shares, bonds and debentures.

Congress leader Raghuram Reddy listed assets of Rs.44.49 crore and liabilities of Rs.9.23 crore. He said he owned commercial buildings, agricultural and non-farm land as well as shares

BRS Maloth Kavitha declared assets of Rs.4.15 crore while her husband Maloth Bhadru has assets worth Rs.41.75 crore. Her immovable properties are worth Rs.1 crore. She has no liabilities while her spouse has a debt of Rs.10.15 lakh.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the elections, different agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs and freebies worth around Rs.155.85 crore till April 21. A total of Rs.61.11 crore cash, Rs.28.92 crore worth liquor, drugs valued at Rs.23.87 crore as well as gold and silver worth Rs.19.16 crore have been seized. The value of freebies including laptops, cookers and saris has been put at Rs.22.77 crore.