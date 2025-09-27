Ranchi Durga Puja Pandal Replaces Jesus Image with Lord Krishna After Protest

An image of Jesus Christ inside a Vatican City-themed Durga Puja pandal in Ranchi was replaced on Friday with that of Lord Krishna following objections by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The VHP had alleged that the pandal, organised by R R Sporting Club on Ratu Road, hurt Hindu sentiments and promoted conversion.

The club’s patron, Vicky Yadav, clarified that the decision was taken by the puja committee to celebrate India’s multi-faith culture and not due to protests. “It was not due to the protest by a certain section but by our committee members to show all religions on the same platform,” he said. European-style statues outside the pandal were retained.

Yadav added that the club, which has been organising Durga Puja for 50 years, drew inspiration from Kolkata’s 2022 Vatican City-themed pandal and continues to promote Sanatan Dharma through its themed decorations.