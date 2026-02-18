Ramzan Moon Sighted: Holy Month to Begin Across India on Thursday

Hyderabad: The holy month of Ramzan will commence across India on Thursday, February 19, following the crescent moon sighting on Wednesday evening.

Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Fatehpuri Masjid, confirmed the sighting, marking the start of the Islamic lunar calendar’s most sacred month. Hilal committees in Delhi, Lucknow, and other cities reported clear visibility.

Muslims will observe dawn-to-dusk fasting, beginning with Sehri on Thursday morning and ending with Iftar at sunset. Mosques are expected to see increased attendance for Taraweeh prayers.

Health experts have advised maintaining hydration during non-fasting hours as temperatures rise in several regions.