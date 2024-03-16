Ramzan Gesture: Shops and Eateries can be Open till 4 am

Hyderabad: In a development that is bound to be welcomed by all sections of people, the state government has decided to allow hotels, shops and other establishments in the city to remain open till 4 am every day during the holy month of Ramzan.

Orders to this effect have been issued by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, said Mohammed Ali Shabbir, adviser to the government on SC, ST, BC and minorities affairs, here on Friday.

Shabbir Ali announced this during the state government's Dawat-e-Iftar event at LB stadium.Thanking Reddy Reddy for acceding to the requests of traders, hoteliers, and others to allow their establishments to operate round-the-clock during Ramzan, Shabbir Ali stated that the Chief Minister had granted permission until Sahar (4 am) throughout the holy month.