Rama Rajya for AP through NDA victory, says Pawan Kalyan

BOPPUDI (Chilakaluripet): Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, on Sunday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of which the Telugu Desam and the Jana Sena are partners, would form the next government.

Addressing the Praja Galam (people's voice) public meeting at Boppudi near Chilakaluripet, the Jana Sena chief said that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state is a big relief for AP, “which is now crumbling with deep debts and without any development.”The rally was addressed also by PM Modi and Telugu Desam chief Chandababu Naidu.Pawan Kalyan said all the five crore people of the state felt happy that the TD, the BJP and the Jana Sena, came together to fight the polls. Recalling the political alliance formed in 2014 in Tirupati, Pawan said the alliance was announced then with the blessings of Lord Balaji.“Again, in 2024, the three parties have come together with the blessings of Goddess Kanakadurga. My hearty welcome to Modi, who is going to create a record by achieving a hat-trick victory and his arrival here has reposed faith among the people of AP that Amaravathi is going to shine again," he stated.Branding Jagan Mohan Reddy a liquor baron, Pawan Kalyan said Jagan Reddy failed to clear `10,000 crore GST, and through JP Ventures, a binami of Jagan, he minted `40,000 crore.”Though the state has recorded business transactions of 1.20 lakh crore, the chief minister has projected it as a mere 84 crore. “Jagan's main goal is making money, not developing the state," he said.Pawan said PM Modi would establish Rama Rajya here. “The Kurukshetra battle has begun,” he said, and called upon the people to support the NDA as ultimately, “the victory will be that of morality and virtue.”