Ram Bhakti Grips Warangal, Karimnagar
Warangal/Karimnagar: The erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts have soaked in religious spirit by celebrating the consecration ceremony of the lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on a grand note with various programmes on Monday.
Various sections of the people showed their devotion towards lord Ram by taking part in devotional and spiritual festivities held in temples, colonies and villages in the area. While women and girls drew colourful rangolis in front of their houses with slogans of ‘Jai Sri Ram’, men tied saffron flags distributed by Hindu organizations on top of their houses. Later, the entire family members wore new clothes and got blessings from their family elders by putting on their heads the ‘Akshinthalu’ (sacred rice grains coated with turmeric) distributed from Ayodhya.
While, many devotees visited the temples of lord Ram and Hanuman in their areas, which were decked up with all arrangements including big screens telecasting the Pran Prathishta ceremony from Ayodhya, some people watched the event on TV sets in their houses. Annadhanam programmes were also conducted at some temples to mark the occasion.
The activists of VHP and BJP took out Sri Ram Shoba Yatras in colonies, villages and towns as the slogans of “Jai Sri Ram” rent the air. The people were seen distributing sweets and bursting crackers in joy after the Pran Prathishta was over.
Meanwhile, artists showed their devotion by making the replicas of Ayodhya Ram temple using various materials. One Raj Kumar of Suraram in Elkathurthy mandal of Hanamkonda district made idols of lord Ram, Sita Devi, Laxman and Hanuman and Ayodhya temple with rice grains. A goldsmith, Pendhota Venu, drew the portraits of lord Ram and Mandir on a tough drawing sheet using his nails. In Narsampet of Warangal district, micro artist Ramoju Jaykumar carved the temple, a tree and the slogan of “Jai Sri Ram” on a single rice grain while Akula Venkatesh showcased his sand art by making Ayodhya temple (15x10 ft) at the Mahalakshmi temple in Karimnagar.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
