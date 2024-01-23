Ram Bhakti Grips Warangal, Karimnagar

Warangal/Karimnagar: The erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts have soaked in religious spirit by celebrating the consecration ceremony of the lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on a grand note with various programmes on Monday.

Various sections of the people showed their devotion towards lord Ram by taking part in devotional and spiritual festivities held in temples, colonies and villages in the area. While women and girls drew colourful rangolis in front of their houses with slogans of ‘Jai Sri Ram’, men tied saffron flags distributed by Hindu organizations on top of their houses. Later, the entire family members wore new clothes and got blessings from their family elders by putting on their heads the ‘Akshinthalu’ (sacred rice grains coated with turmeric) distributed from Ayodhya.