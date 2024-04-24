Hyderabad: Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated across the city in homes and templs, and with a massive procession from Gowliguda Ram Mandir.

The Sri Hanuman Jayanti Vijaya Yatra covered 12 kilometres and culminated at the Hanuman Mandir at Tadbund. Throughout the city, Hanuman temples were adorned with decorations, attracting devotees from the early hours.

Several political leaders visited the temples and participated in the rally, which was joined by hundreds of bikers. Many devotees donned attire depicting characters from the Ramayana, while towering Hanuman statues added to the grandeur.

Participating devotees filled the air with traditional songs, and various volunteer organisations provided refreshments such as water, buttermilk, and distributed free food at different points along the route. The sight of devotees in uniform traditional attire and engaging in traditional dances drew widespread attention. Notably, young boys dressed as 'Bala Hanuman' rode in open jeeps, adding to the fervour of the event.

Prior to the commencement of the procession, temples witnessed special 'homam' ceremonies, with Sri Kantendra Swamy leading a special pooja at Laku Karmanghat Hanuman Mandir. The event attracted several politicians, with preachers addressing the Hindu community, emphasising unity and the preservation of traditions.

The procession traversed through various routes including Karmanghat, Champapet, Saidabad, Saroornagar, Kothapet, Dilsukhnagar, Chaderghat, and concluded at Tadbund Hanuman Mandir, with a major rally held at Women's College Square in Koti.