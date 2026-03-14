Rajya Sabha Poll Row: BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik Alleges ‘horse-trading’; Jayanarayan Calls BJD ‘Sinking Boat’

Bhubaneswar: A sharp political war of words broke out in Odisha over the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on Saturday, with Leader of Opposition and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik accusing the BJP of attempting “horse-trading,” an allegation strongly rejected by senior BJP leader and MLA Jayanarayan Mishra.

Patnaik alleged that the BJP was trying to influence the outcome of the Rajya Sabha polls by persuading legislators to switch loyalties. Describing such actions as a threat to democratic values, he said the ruling party’s candidates were making attempts to secure votes through unethical means.

“As I have said earlier, there is horse-trading going on with the BJP. Their Rajya Sabha candidates are trying their best to influence MLAs through such practices, which is an offence in a democratic election,” Patnaik said.

Responding to the charge, Mishra dismissed the allegation and countered with a sharp jibe at the BJD leadership. He claimed that the BJP was not indulging in any kind of horse-trading and had only appealed to legislators to vote according to their conscience.

Taking a swipe at the regional party, the BJP leader described the BJD as a “sinking boat,” suggesting that Patnaik’s remarks reflected his apprehension about the outcome of the Rajya Sabha contest.

“When Naveen Patnaik was the Chief Minister, one should remember the Rajya Sabha elections held during that period. He has experience in horse-trading. We are not involved in any such activity. His remarks indicate that he has already accepted defeat,” Mishra said.

He further claimed that the BJD’s political strength had weakened significantly and alleged that the party had become fragile after losing power in the state. “The BJD under Naveen has now become a sinking boat. No one wants to board a sinking boat. Whenever the central leadership decides, the party could easily be shattered,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sofia Firdous expressed dissatisfaction over the alleged understanding between the Congress and the BJD regarding the Rajya Sabha election.

Firdous criticised the party leadership, claiming that MLAs were not consulted before selecting the Rajya Sabha candidate or deciding to support the BJD nominee. She said the situation could have been handled better if legislators had been taken into confidence.