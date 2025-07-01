 Top
Mahendra Bhatt Re-Elected As President of Uttarakhand BJP

Nation
PTI
1 July 2025 3:37 PM IST

In this image released by @pushkardhami via X on June 30, 2025, BJP MP Mahendra Bhatt files his nomination for Uttarakhand BJP President in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in Dehradun. (@pushkardhami via PTI Photo)

Dehradun: Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt was re-elected on Tuesday as the president of the Uttarakhand BJP.

His re-election was formally announced by the party's central observer Harsh Malhotra in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and senior party leaders, including state in-charge Dushyant Gautam.

Bhatt thanked the central leadership for reposing faith in him and said he would continue to work for strengthening the party in the state.
This is the first time since the creation of Uttarakhand that a BJP state unit president has been re-elected for a second consecutive term. Bhatt's re-election was a foregone conclusion as he was the only candidate to file nomination for the post.
He first took over as Uttarakhand BJP chief in 2022, succeeding Madan Kaushik.
( Source : PTI )
PTI
