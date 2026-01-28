Rajya Sabha Elections: Speculation Grows Over Possible BJD–Congress Understanding in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Political speculation has intensified in Odisha over a possible understanding between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress ahead of the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das is expected to meet BJD supremo and Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik in the first week of February. Das has sought an appointment with Patnaik, and the proposed meeting is believed to be aimed at exploring potential political coordination between the two parties.

Sources said the Congress leader may float the idea of fielding a joint candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls as part of broader efforts to build opposition unity against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The discussions, if held, could centre on extending joint support to a distinguished personality from Odisha for the Upper House.

While it remains unclear whether the BJD would back such a proposal, the Congress is expected to formally seek the regional party’s support.

“We and the BJD are opposition parties. If we unite, a candidate can win. Though we are not sure whether they would join hands with us, I have sought his (Naveen Patnaik’s) time for a discussion,” Das said.

Notably, four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha are scheduled to fall vacant in the upcoming elections. Of these, the fourth seat has become the focal point of political calculations, with intense speculation over possible alignments and vote arithmetic.

As per the Rajya Sabha election formula, a candidate in Odisha requires at least 31 first-preference votes to secure election. While the ruling BJP, with 79 members in the 147-member Assembly and the support of three Independents, is comfortably placed to get two candidates elected, the opposition BJD and the Congress have 48 and 14 MLAs respectively. If at least 17 BJD legislators extend support to a Congress-nominated candidate or vice versa the opposition combine would have the numbers to secure the fourth Rajya Sabha seat. The BJD can secure the win of at least one candidate on its own strength.

As the polls draw closer, the political positioning of both the BJD and the Congress is being closely watched, as any understanding between the two could significantly shape the outcome of the Rajya Sabha elections in the state.