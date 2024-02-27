Rajnath Singh to Attend BJP Meeting in Vizag, Kakinada Today

Visakhapatnam/Kakinada: Union minister Rajnath Singh will attend an intellectual meet to be held at VUDA Children’s Theatre in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday to. BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao told the media that Rajnath Singh’s visit has political importance too. The MP said, “BJP has started a preparatory programme in the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In this background, we will have a meeting with Rajnath to guide the district leadership.”

The MP claimed that his party was doing great service for the elderly under the Yayo Sri Yojana scheme in Visakhapatnam. On Vizag's public sector, The MP claimed that under Modi's rule Rs.20,000-crore orders have been received by Hindustan Shipyard. Another Rs.20,000 crores of income will be achieved by import and export.

Former MLC P.V.N. Madhav said, “Five parliamentary constituencies will be combined into a cluster and a meeting will be held tomorrow. Rajnath Singh will attend as the chief guest to this programme.”

He said that Prime Minister Modi and J.P. Nadda would also come to Vizag soon. The Modi-led government was focused on the expansion aspects of the Naval Alternate Operating Base and Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, he said.

BJP Kakinada district president Ch. Ramkumar said that the booth-level coordinators meeting would be held at Eluru and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh would attend along with party state president Daggubati Purandeswari to boost the morale of the party cadres and strengthen the party for the upcoming elections. He said that more than 3,000 BJP cadres will attend the meeting.

Party state Kakinada district incharge Ravuri Sudha said that the party had taken up “Praja Poru Yatra” from February 21 to 29 and the anti-people policies of the state government had been successfully brought to the people. Party’s Kakinada convener Gatti Satayanarayana said that nearly 60 meetings were held on street corners to highlight the failures of the state government and at the same time, took the achievements of the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people. Party senior leader D. Subrahmanyam and others were present.