Rajnath Singh Interacts With Newly Formed Bhairav Battalion At Longewala Battlefield

Jaisalmer: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday interacted with soldiers at the Longewala battlefield along Rajasthan's western front. During his visit to Longewala for the Thar Shakti Exercise, Singh also interacted with the newly formed Bhairav Battalion. The Bhairav Battalion is set to be officially deployed in the Indian Army from November 1. Bhairav Battalion is specially trained and equipped for lethal strikes and high-intensity combat operations. Rajnath Singh warmly interacted with the soldiers of the Bhairav Battalion. He also reviewed the battalion's training and deployment. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Lieutenant General Dheeraj Seth, General Officer Commanding of the Southern Command, were accompanying the Defence Minister. Recently, Lt Gen Ajay Kumar, Director General (Infantry), Indian Army, informed that, "Indian Army's first Bhairav battalion to be ready for deployment on November 1. A total of 25 such battalions, comprising 250 personnel each from different arms, would be raised in the next six months. They would be bridging the gap between Special Forces and normal infantry battalions. The personnel would be from different arms, including infantry, artillery, signals and air defence." At the Laungewala Battlefield, the Defence Minister witnessed the Indian Army's Integrated Combat Demonstration. He also witnessed India's future preparedness with the demonstration of Polaris RZR; All Terrain Vehicle with MANPAD/ATGM, Arjun MK-1 Battle Tank, Sterla-10M SAM System, T-90S Bhisma Battle Tank, Mahindra ARMADO Armoured Vehicle with MMG, 81mm Mortar and Drones like Idea Forge Switch VTOL Drone, RAPHE MPHIBR MR-20 Cargo Drone. Rajnath Singh took stock of the security situation and the operational preparedness of the Indian Army during the Army Commanders' Conference in Jaisalmer, and the visit to the forward areas of Tanot and Laungewala in Rajasthan on Friday, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement. During the conference, detailed deliberations were held with the senior leadership of the Indian Army on key aspects, including Grey Zone Warfare and the roadmap for Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh and all Army Commanders were in attendance. In his address, Rajnath Singh described Operation Sindoor as an embodiment of India's military prowess & national character, and a demonstration by the soldiers that their strength lies not only in weapons but also in their ethical discipline & strategic clarity. "Operation Sindoor will go down in history as not just a military operation, but also a symbol of the nation's courage and restraint. The action taken by our forces against terrorists was in keeping with both policy precision and human dignity. The operation isn't over. Our mission for peace will continue as long as even a single terrorist mindset remains alive," he said.