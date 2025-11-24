Rajnath: Sindh May Return to India Someday

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that borders can change and that “who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again.” “Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always remain a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again,” he said while addressing the Sindhi Samaj Sammelan.

Referring to veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, Singh said, “Advani ji wrote in one of his books that Sindhi Hindus, especially those of his generation, still have not accepted the separation of Sindh from India. Not just in Sindh, but across India, Hindus considered the Indus River sacred. Many Muslims in Sindh also believed that the water of the Indus was no less sacred than the Aab-e-Zamzam of Mecca.” “Our people of Sindh, who revere the Indus River, will always be our own. No matter where they live, they will always belong to us,” he added.