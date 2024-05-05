Rajnath says law and order in Kadapa in bad shape

Anantapur: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday alleged that the law and order situation remained bad in Kadapa, the home district of Chief Minister YS Jagn Mohan Reddy.

Rajnath Singh arrived in the region to campaign for BJP assembly segment candidate of Jammalamadugu, C Adinarayana Reddy, and TD’s Lok Sabha candidate Bhupesh Reddy of Kadapa.While addressing the BJP workers’ meeting in Yerraguntla in Kadapa district, Rajanath Singh came down heavily on the YSRC government over its “massive failures” even in utilising the funds and schemes from the Centre during the past five years.The Union minister observed that the Central government had sanctioned 25 lakh pakka houses for the poor in AP but the chief minister failed to construct these houses and instead gave house sites in remote places for the beneficiaries.Rajnath Singh recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to honour former premier PV Narasimha Rao with the Bharat Ratna award.He claimed that a double engine government will be formed in AP to ensure overall development, and called on the party cadres to work hard for victory of the candidates of the three-party alliance.Rajnath Singh underscored the urgent need for development of Andhra Pradesh during a road show in Adoni in Kurnool district, pointing out the state's slow progress under the YSR Congress rule despite assistance from the Centre. He emphasized that Andhra Pradesh, once economically prosperous, has now fallen into financial distress.The defence minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to address housing shortages and cited the earmarking of funds for 21 lakh houses for Andhra Pradesh by the central government. However, the state government built only 2 lakh houses, he said.Moreover, he questioned the utilization of funds allocated for essential projects like the Amrit Mission and pointed out the discrepancies in spending. He pledged the Modi-led government's commitment to ensuring efficient allocation and utilization of resources for the state's development.On the economic front, Rajnath Singh expressed confidence in India's growth trajectory, predicting its ascent to the third-largest economic power globally by 2027. He emphasized the importance of proactive measures to propel the state and the nation towards prosperity.Lok Sabha candidate B Nagaraju and assembly candidate Dr V Partha Sarathi joined the defence minister at the roadshow, highlighting their support for the development agenda.