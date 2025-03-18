Rajasthan Woman Kills 17-Day-Old Daughter Over Frustration of Not Having Son

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, a 22-year-old woman, frustrated by not having a son, killed her 17-day-old daughter by throwing her into a water tank. The shocking act took place on Sunday in Shri Ram Colony, where the woman, identified as Aachki Devi, was upset after giving birth to a girl instead of a boy.

According to the police, Aachki Devi, unable to cope with the frustration, threw her newborn into the water tank and closed the lid. The infant was left to drown, and tragically, she died as a result. After committing the crime, Aachki Devi informed one of her acquaintances about the incident, which eventually led her husband to file a police complaint.

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Narayan Singh stated that based on the husband’s complaint, the police launched an investigation and registered a case of murder. Aachki Devi was arrested on Monday and presented before a court, which remanded her to judicial custody.

This incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the social pressures women face in certain communities, where having a male child is often seen as a significant societal expectation. Authorities are now focused on further investigating the case and ensuring justice for the innocent child.